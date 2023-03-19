Apella Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,450,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 968,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,057,000 after acquiring an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.65. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

