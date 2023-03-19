Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.81 Million in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Littelfuse by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at about $742,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 7.7% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 248,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Trading Down 2.3 %

Littelfuse stock opened at $251.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $281.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.20.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.