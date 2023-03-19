Apella Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $433.10 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $506.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $472.58 and its 200 day moving average is $451.30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

