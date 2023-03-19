UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,233 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE TD opened at $56.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.721 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

