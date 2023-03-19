VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.01

Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.01 and traded as high as $23.36. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $23.36, with a volume of 3,777 shares traded.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRNB. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

