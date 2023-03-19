Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.73

Shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $1.85. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 25,932 shares.

Dawson Geophysical Trading Up 28.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $44.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,053,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

