WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.20

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.20 and traded as high as $4.44. WW International shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 14,780,412 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of WW International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of WW International by 17.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WW International by 26.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of WW International by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

