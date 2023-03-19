WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.20

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.20 and traded as high as $4.44. WW International shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 14,780,412 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.
WW International Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WW International (WW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.