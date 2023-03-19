First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.99 and last traded at $38.99. Approximately 233,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 290,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.16.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68.

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

