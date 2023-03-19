Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.74. 208,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 142,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.55.

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

