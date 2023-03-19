Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Stock Price Down 15.1%

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 15.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.65. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIMGF shares. Barclays cut shares of Vimian Group AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vimian Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Trading Down 15.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.98.

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.

