Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ) Shares Down 0.1%

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.90 and last traded at $52.29. 34,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 50,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $705.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,790,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 727,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after acquiring an additional 28,218 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,276 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 281,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and\u002For 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

