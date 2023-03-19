FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Shares Up 10.6%

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.38. 670,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,402,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

FOXO Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FOXO Technologies stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of FOXO Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXO Technologies Company Profile

FOXO Technologies Inc, a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey.

