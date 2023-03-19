Global X Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Global X Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VR – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.81 and last traded at $21.81. Approximately 380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Global X Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56.

Institutional Trading of Global X Metaverse ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Metaverse ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 12.73% of Global X Metaverse ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

