NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 44,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 20,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

NextPlat Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextPlat

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextPlat stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned 0.68% of NextPlat as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

