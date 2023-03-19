Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFCW) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 1,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 37,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Tritium DCFC Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Tritium Pty Ltd. designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers also offers CAN-Ethernet bridge products that allow to access from a PC application to the vehicle CAN bus. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Murarrie, Australia.

