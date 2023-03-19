Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Shares Down 3.6%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $20.82. 1,211,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 378,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Mativ in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,041.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mativ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Mativ’s payout ratio is 8,004.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth about $84,798,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,135,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,147,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at $28,097,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter worth $20,905,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mativ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of components and engineered solutions. It operates through Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions segments. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.