General European Strategic Investments (OTCMKTS:GESI) Trading Down 15%

Shares of General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI – Get Rating) were down 15% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

General European Strategic Investments Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

About General European Strategic Investments

General European Strategic Investments, Inc holds interests in various projects located in Europe. The company owns the Gemerska Poloma talc mining rights in Slovakia; Laakso platinum group element-nickel-copper project located in Finland; and Transcarpathian gold project in Ukraine. It is also involved in waste management activities.

