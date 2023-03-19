CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCO) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.90. Approximately 3,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

CareCloud Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98.

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1823 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.78%.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

