Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Shares Down 0.7%

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.91 and last traded at C$2.91. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.32.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis, as well as under development for treating canine and equine osteoarthritis.

