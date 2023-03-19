Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.05

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $1.66. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($13.98) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Eutelsat Communications Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

