Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.40

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.40 and traded as low as $11.31. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 203,923 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATLKY shares. Pareto Securities downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Societe Generale downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 140 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atlas Copco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.01.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.