First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $238.08

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $238.08 and traded as low as $195.72. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $195.72, with a volume of 535 shares.
First National Bank Alaska Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.93. The stock has a market cap of $620.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.34.
First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.11 million during the quarter.
First National Bank Alaska Cuts Dividend
About First National Bank Alaska
First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers its banking services to the industries, business, personal, wealth management, and also provides home loans. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin, Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.
Further Reading
