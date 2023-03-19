BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.33

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.33 and traded as low as $7.07. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 151,719 shares traded.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Down 1.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.63.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile
Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.
