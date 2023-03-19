Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.90

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.90 and traded as low as $7.81. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 4,285 shares changing hands.
Hennessy Advisors Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 22.40 and a current ratio of 22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89.
Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter.
Hennessy Advisors Cuts Dividend
Insider Transactions at Hennessy Advisors
In other news, Director Susan Weber Pomilia sold 3,000 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $27,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,424.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,225 shares of company stock valued at $73,755. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Hennessy Advisors
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hennessy Advisors Company Profile
Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.
