Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.51

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.51 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.43 ($0.02). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02), with a volume of 349,349 shares changing hands.

Xtract Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.50. The company has a market cap of £12.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Activity at Xtract Resources

In other Xtract Resources news, insider Colin Bird bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,093.85). 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xtract Resources

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

