SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.36

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as low as $1.42. SuperCom shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 71,755 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

SuperCom Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

