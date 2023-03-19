SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.36

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as low as $1.42. SuperCom shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 71,755 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.42.
SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.
