Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.07

Shares of Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.07 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 100,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £643,400.00, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.72.

About Applied Graphene Materials

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

