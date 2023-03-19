Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.01. Wavefront Technology Solutions shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 30,000 shares trading hands.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions

Wavefront Technology Solutions, Inc engages in enhancing oil and gas production. It specializes in design of fluid injection technology for oil well stimulations, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation. The company was founded by Brett C. Davidson, Timothy Spanos, and Maurice Dusseault in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

