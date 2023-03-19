Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.94

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.88. Cielo shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 13,139 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Cielo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded Cielo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Cielo Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.92.

About Cielo

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

Featured Articles

