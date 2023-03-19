GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $395.77

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.77 ($4.82) and traded as low as GBX 321.60 ($3.92). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 321.60 ($3.92), with a volume of 641,358 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBG shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.27) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on GB Group from GBX 850 ($10.36) to GBX 515 ($6.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on GB Group from GBX 375 ($4.57) to GBX 335 ($4.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on GB Group from GBX 480 ($5.85) to GBX 420 ($5.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 343.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 395.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £811.78 million, a PE ratio of 32,160.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, insider Richard Longdon acquired 29,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £99,487.08 ($121,251.77). 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

