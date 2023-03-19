Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.51

Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.51 and traded as low as $19.12. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 17,367 shares.

Semler Scientific Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $131.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semler Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Semler Scientific by 4,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Semler Scientific by 1,811.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Semler Scientific by 893.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

