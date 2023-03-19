Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.21

Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as low as $3.06. Aerogrow International shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 172,500 shares changing hands.
Aerogrow International Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $110.19 million and a PE ratio of 11.46.
About Aerogrow International
AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.
