K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Trading 3.7% Higher

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 6,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 88,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

K2 Gold Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Edward Robins bought 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$788,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,391,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,443,250. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About K2 Gold

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California. It also holds interest in The Wels property comprising 350 contiguous quartz claims covering an area of 7200 hectares located in the southwestern Yukon.

