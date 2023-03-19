First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Stock Price Down 2%

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $102.94 and last traded at $103.16. Approximately 101,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 65,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.22.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.64 and a 200 day moving average of $106.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,147,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $251,000.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

