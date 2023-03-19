GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Shares Up 6.3%

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.01. 2,261,054 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 617,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$654.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.00 and a beta of 1.33.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. GoGold Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of C$8.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.013356 EPS for the current year.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

