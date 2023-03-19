WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.26 and last traded at $37.36. 129,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 203,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000.

