Symrise (ETR:SY1) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €96.98 ($104.28) and last traded at €96.88 ($104.17). Approximately 520,143 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €93.34 ($100.37).

Symrise Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of €98.78 and a 200-day moving average of €101.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Symrise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.