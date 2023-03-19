Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Trading Down 12%

Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.05 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.13). 54,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 18,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.15).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.82. The stock has a market cap of £4.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, distressed debt, and real estate. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Argo Group Limited is a subsidiary of Lynchwood Nominees Limited.

