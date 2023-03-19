Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Shares Up 56.3%

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 56.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 25,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 19,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Alliance Mining Stock Up 56.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Alliance Mining Company Profile

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 14 mineral claims located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba; and Moose Gold Property located in the Bissett Rice Lake district of Southern Manitoba.

