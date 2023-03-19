WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Shares Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.36. 301,754 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 286,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USDU. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

