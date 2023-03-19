TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Trading Down 4%

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.64 ($0.03). Approximately 21,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 10,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £830,280.00, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.27.

About TMT Investments

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

