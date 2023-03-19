Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Pires Investments plc (LON:PIRI – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.39 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03). Approximately 1,780,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 659,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of £4.59 million, a P/E ratio of 321.10 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.91.

Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.

