Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Trading Down 4.9%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 28,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Lara Exploration Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.58.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Planalto copper project, in which the company has an option to acquire 100% interest located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

