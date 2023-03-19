FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 1,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.
FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90.
About FIBRA Prologis
Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tijuana, Reynosa, and Juarez.
