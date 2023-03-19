Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Shares Up 2.9%

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 502,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 154,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Roscan Gold Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$66.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Roscan Gold

(Get Rating)

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.