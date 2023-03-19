Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.91.

SWN opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 63,008 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 801,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 150,325 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

