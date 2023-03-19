Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
SWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.91.
Southwestern Energy Price Performance
SWN opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 63,008 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 801,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 150,325 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
