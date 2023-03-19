Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Down 7.2% on Insider Selling

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.99 and last traded at $21.23. 321,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 427,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

Specifically, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $28,315.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,119.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $76,491.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,742.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $28,315.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $234,134. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Cryoport Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.26 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 619.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

