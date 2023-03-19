StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Stock Performance

NYSE SXI opened at $114.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.03. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $121.85.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.85 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $74,598.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $74,598.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,917 shares of company stock valued at $674,176 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Standex International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Standex International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Standex International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.