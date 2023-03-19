Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.
Grupo Supervielle Trading Down 7.1 %
NYSE:SUPV opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15.
Grupo Supervielle Company Profile
Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.
