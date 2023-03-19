Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Grupo Supervielle Trading Down 7.1 %

NYSE:SUPV opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 3.0% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

