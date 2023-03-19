StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Stock Down 0.8 %

Sunoco stock opened at $41.60 on Thursday. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.